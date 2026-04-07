Project C.U.R.E. donates vital medical supplies to support GMTF’s ‘Heal Ghana’ agenda

Audio By Carbonatix
Project C.U.R.E., led by Guru Narinder, has donated a full container of critical medical supplies to support healthcare delivery in Ghana, marking a significant step in the country’s ongoing “Heal Ghana” initiative.
The donation builds on a growing wave of citizen-led and organisational efforts, following campaigns such as “Kyɛrɛ Wo Dɔ” and activities during Ghana Month, all aimed at promoting national unity and practical support for vulnerable sectors.
The consignment, which included hospital beds, baby cots and other essential medical equipment, was officially received by the Administrator and a team from Kandia Limited.
The handover ceremony was attended by Guru Narinder, alongside Nana Yinka Gyesie and Samin Montia, underscoring a collaborative effort between private individuals and institutions committed to improving healthcare outcomes.
Beyond the physical items delivered, stakeholders described the gesture as a meaningful expression of compassion and responsibility.
Each piece of equipment, they noted, represents more than just material support, but a tangible investment in saving lives and strengthening the capacity of health facilities across the country.
Receiving the items on behalf of the institution, the Administrator expressed profound gratitude and assured donors that the supplies would be distributed efficiently to facilities and communities where they are most needed.
The commitment, he said, reflects a shared determination to ensure that such interventions translate into real impact for patients and healthcare workers alike.
The donation highlights a broader message that national development is driven not only by policy but by the willingness of individuals and organisations to act.
As calls to “Heal Ghana” continue to gain traction, this latest intervention serves as a reminder that collective action remains a powerful force in addressing the country’s pressing challenges.
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