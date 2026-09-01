Shop owner sentence for failing to participate in clean-up exercise

The Hohoe Magistrate Court has sentenced Esther Ofori, a provision shop owner, for her refusal to participate in a communal clean-up exercise organised by the Hohoe Municipal Assembly on National Sanitation Day

Her refusal is contrary to section 21 subsection 4 (i), (ii) and (v) of Hohoe Municipal Assembly bye-laws- 2018.

Ofori pleaded guilty and was sentenced on her own plea to a fine of GHS 240 and to one month's imprisonment if she defaults.

Daniel Dotse Eklo, Environmental Health Analyst, prosecuting, told the court presided over by the relieving judge, Lambert Y. Keriba, that the convict on Thursday, July 2, 2026, refused to participate in a communal clean-up exercise organised by the Assembly on National Sanitation Day.

He said the Assembly had set every first Thursday of each month as a communal clean-up day, or National Sanitation Day, between 0600 and 1000 hours to improve sanitation in the Hohoe township.

Mr Eklo said during the exercise days, no business premises should operate during those hours except pharmaceutical or drug stores or others that offer emergency health or humanitarian services.

He said bar keepers, chop bar operators, market traders, and shop and storekeepers, using their own resources, should undertake cleaning of the market and sheds, clean the fronts of their shops, and desilt drains during the clean-up period.

Mr Eklo said that on the said day, at about 0922 hours, when the Municipal Sanitation Taskforce was going around to supervise a communal clean-up in the Atabu area, they saw the accused, who had opened her store and was selling to the public.

He said her refusal to participate was unlawful; hence, she was subsequently served with the court summons.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.