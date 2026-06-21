Six arrested over Kwabenya shooting incident involving Adwoa Safo

The Ghana Police Service has arrested six private security guards in connection with a shooting incident involving former Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, which occurred at Kwabenya in Accra on 21st June 2026.

In a statement issued by the Accra Regional Public Affairs Unit and signed by Head of Public Affairs, Ms. Juliana Obeng, police confirmed that the arrests followed swift investigative action after reports of gunfire at a private residence in the area.

“A search conducted at the scene led to the retrieval of five pump-action guns, one Taurus pistol loaded with seven rounds of 9mm ammunition, an additional magazine containing five rounds of 9mm ammunition, and communication equipment,” the statement said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that personnel from the National Operations Directorate and the Intelligence Directorate, who were on special duty, responded to a distress call from a residence at Kwabenya and proceeded to the scene.

it stated that “upon arrival, it was established that a ceremony was ongoing at the residence of Mr. Tamakloe Safo Jehoshaphat, also known as Akofena."

According to police findings, Adwoa Safo later arrived at the residence and reportedly requested access but was denied entry by persons on duty.

The statement further indicated that armed security personnel at the residence allegedly discharged firearms during the confrontation, resulting in injuries to Adwoa Safo. Her vehicle was also found to have sustained multiple gunshot marks.

“The suspects and exhibits have been transferred to the Police Headquarters to assist ongoing investigations,” it stated, adding that “efforts are underway to identify and arrest all other persons connected to the incident.”

Police have assured the public that investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.