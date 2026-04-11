SOS Children’s Villages Ghana deepens partnership with Gender Ministry

A delegation from SOS Children's Villages Ghana has paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, to strengthen collaboration and explore areas of mutual support in advancing child welfare initiatives.

The delegation, led by National Director Alexander Mar Kekula and Board Chairman Christian Appiah, outlined the organisation’s core mandate of providing care and protection for children who have lost parental support.

They highlighted key interventions, including alternative care systems, family strengthening programmes, reintegration of children into their families and communities, as well as youth empowerment through education and skills development.

Discussions also centred on strategies to prevent family separation by equipping vulnerable households with the capacity to care for their children.

The team further emphasised efforts to support out-of-school children to return to the classroom as part of broader social protection goals.

On her part, the Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening social protection systems, noting initiatives such as the shock-responsive social protection strategy designed to support vulnerable households during crises.

She also pointed to ongoing efforts to expand the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme through reassessment exercises to reach more beneficiaries, as well as progress on the Affirmative Action agenda to promote gender equality and inclusion.

Both parties reiterated their commitment to sustained collaboration aimed at improving the welfare and protection of children and other vulnerable groups across the country.

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