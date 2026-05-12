Sports Minister commends GCB Bank’s GH¢5 million support for Black Stars

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has commended GCB Bank PLC for its strong commitment to sports development following its GH¢5 million donation to the Ghana national football team, the Black Stars.

Speaking at the donation ceremony in Accra on Tuesday, May 12, the Minister described the contribution as the largest support from a financial institution towards Ghanaian sports in recent times, while praising the bank for its consistent investment in national development.

He lauded GCB Bank for its resilience and ability to thrive in challenging areas where many institutions have struggled, noting that its continued growth reflects its strong commitment to national service.

Mr Adams also highlighted his personal experience as a customer of the bank, praising its accessibility and reliability, particularly for international transactions.

He noted that the GH¢5 million donation would provide a significant boost to the Black Stars’ preparations, training, and other activities ahead of upcoming competitions.

According to him, while the national team has received support from various institutions, the GCB Bank contribution stands out as the most substantial in recent times.

The Minister further commended the bank’s broader involvement in sports development, particularly its support for the establishment and strengthening of the Ghana Sports Fund.

He explained that GCB Bank’s contribution extended beyond financial assistance to include technical and administrative capacity building, which he said is critical for effective fund management.

Mr Adams disclosed that the bank organised a three-day training programme for administrators and staff of the Ghana Sports Fund, which he said has helped strengthen the institution’s operational capacity.

He added that government, through fundraising and strategic partnerships, had secured broadcasting rights to enable a consortium of media houses to telecast World Cup matches live across the country.

According to him, the GCB Bank donation would further support efforts to expand access to football coverage, particularly in underserved communities.

The Minister also praised the Board Chairman of GCB Bank, Professor Joshua Alabi, for his contributions to national development through public service and sports administration, highlighting his leadership roles in various regions and institutions.

He assured the bank that the GH¢5 million support would be used responsibly to benefit the Black Stars, sports development, and fan engagement nationwide.

Mr Adams further encouraged Ghanaians and businesses to consider banking with GCB Bank, describing it as a reliable and customer-focused institution.

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