Styrofoam Ban: EPA launches second public awareness campaign in Kumasi

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has taken its public awareness campaign on Ghana’s impending ban on polystyrene products to Kumasi, as the country moves closer to the January 2027 implementation of the policy.

The Authority is intensifying public education on the rationale behind the ban, the environmental concerns associated with polystyrene products, available alternatives, and what manufacturers, distributors, businesses and consumers must do to prepare for the implementation.

The campaign, which is being rolled out through roadshows, market engagements, media interactions and social media outreach, forms part of the EPA’s broader effort to ensure that stakeholders understand the scope of the ban and have adequate time to adjust to the new regime.

The Kumasi campaign, being led by the CEO of the authority, Prof Nana Ama Browne Klutse, is the EPA’s second major public awareness exercise targeting the middle belt of the country, following the national campaign launch at Makola in Accra.

As part of activities in Kumasi, EPA officials are undertaking a roadshow through some of the city’s principal streets, starting from Anloga Junction and ending at the Kejetia Market.

The roadshow is intended to take the campaign directly to traders, consumers and other key stakeholders who use, distribute or have business interests in polystyrene products.

At the Kejetia Market, the Authority is expected to hold a mini durbar to engage traders and the public on the environmental and health concerns associated with the use and disposal of Styrofoam products.

Officials will also explain the scope of the impending ban, outline alternative products available to businesses and consumers, and respond to concerns from manufacturers, distributors, traders and other stakeholders.

The EPA says public education is critical to ensuring a smooth transition ahead of the January 2027 deadline and to minimising disruption to businesses that currently rely heavily on polystyrene packaging.

The Kumasi campaign will also feature media engagements aimed at expanding public understanding of the policy and addressing misconceptions surrounding the ban.

Meanwhile, the EPA will on Thursday hold a policy engagement dubbed “EPA in Focus”, as part of efforts to highlight key reforms and transformations being introduced under the new Environmental Protection Act.

The engagement is expected to provide further insight into the Authority’s evolving mandate, enforcement mechanisms and other institutional reforms being rolled out under the new law.

The EPA has repeatedly stressed the need for stronger public participation and stakeholder collaboration as Ghana moves towards more sustainable environmental practices.

The ban on polystyrene products is therefore being positioned not only as a regulatory intervention but also as part of a broader effort to reduce plastic pollution and promote environmentally sustainable alternatives.

The Authority is urging manufacturers, businesses, traders and consumers to begin preparing ahead of the January 2027 implementation date.

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