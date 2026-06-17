‘The nation is behind you’ – Bawumia backs Black Stars for strong world cup start

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has extended his support to the Black Stars ahead of Ghana's opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Panama.

The national team takes on Panama on Wednesday, June 17, in Toronto, Canada, as Ghana begins its quest for a strong run at the global tournament.

In a goodwill message to the players and technical team, Dr Bawumia described football as a powerful force that unites Ghanaians and brings people together across borders.

“Football has always been a part of us as a nation, it has always united us, and it brings the world together,” he said.

“As the Black Stars start their journey at the 2026 World Cup, I want to wish them the very best.”

Dr Bawumia expressed confidence in the team's ability to rise to the occasion and make the country proud on the world stage.

“Black Stars, you have done it before and you can do it again,” he stated.

“The nation is behind you, and I am also behind you. Go Black Stars and go for gold.”

His message adds to the growing wave of support for the national team from political leaders, football enthusiasts and members of the Ghanaian community both at home and abroad.

Wednesday's match marks Ghana's return to the FIFA World Cup stage as the Black Stars seek to make a strong impression and advance beyond the group phase of the competition.

With anticipation building across the country, many Ghanaians will be hoping the four-time African champions can begin their campaign with a positive result against a Panama side making its own bid for World Cup success.

The encounter will also mark the first-ever senior international meeting between Ghana and Panama, adding further intrigue to what is expected to be a closely contested opening fixture.

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