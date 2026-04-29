Treat galamsey like COVID-19 or risk Ghana’s future — Paediatrician warns gov’t

The Vice President of the Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG), Dr Emmanuel Oppong,

The Vice President of the Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG), Dr Emmanuel Oppong, has warned that illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, is quietly developing into a major public health crisis that could undermine Ghana’s future if not addressed with the same urgency as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on JoyFM’s Super Morning Show on Tuesday, April 29, Dr Oppong said the scale and impact of galamsey-related pollution require immediate national attention, stressing that delays in response could have long-term consequences for public health, particularly among children.

“The problem with galamsey is that it is serious and it is causing health issues for children, and we would be very unwise to wait for robust scientific research to appreciate what it has done to this country and our future,” he cautioned.

He drew parallels between the COVID-19 pandemic and the environmental impact of illegal mining, noting that while COVID-19 was an immediate and visible threat, galamsey operates more insidiously, with long-term effects that may only become apparent over time.

Dr Oppong explained that toxic substances such as mercury, arsenic and lead, commonly associated with illegal mining activities, are contaminating water bodies and entering the food chain, thereby exposing pregnant women and children to serious health risks.

He said frontline health workers are already observing worrying trends in affected communities, including premature births and an increase in congenital abnormalities among newborns.

“If you take 100 women who come to deliver and the babies have congenital abnormalities, six or seven out of 10 are coming from communities that we know are ridden with galamsey,” he said, describing the observation as anecdotal but deeply concerning.

Dr Oppong noted that although Ghana-specific large-scale studies are still limited, global health bodies such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF have already documented the harmful effects of heavy metal exposure on foetal development and child health.

He explained that mercury exposure during pregnancy can lead to brain damage, reduced IQ and irreversible developmental disorders, while lead and arsenic contamination have been linked to kidney disease, liver complications, reproductive issues and neurological impairment.

His remarks come amid growing concern within Ghana’s medical community that environmental degradation from galamsey has evolved into a broader health emergency. Reports from major health facilities, including the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, indicate rising cases of chronic kidney disease, liver complications and dialysis dependence among younger patients.

Dr Oppong urged authorities to adopt a coordinated national response similar to Ghana’s COVID-19 strategy, involving real-time environmental monitoring, public education and decisive policy action.

“What COVID-19 did for us was that from the government and the larger community, we all agreed that we needed real-time surveillance… We had dashboards, presidential updates, and behaviour change campaigns. That’s what galamsey is: a threat to the very core of our existence and development,” he stated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.