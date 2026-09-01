Two-term NDC Deputy Youth Organizer Junior Asiemoah joins regional race

Source: MyJoyOnline   
  1 September 2026 12:04pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The political landscape within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region is heating up as a stalwart of the youth wing, Junior Asiemoah Kwame, steps forward to contest the top regional post.

Following extensive consultations with party stakeholders, elders, and grassroots structures, the incumbent two-term Deputy Regional Youth Organizer has officially declared his bid for the Volta Regional Youth Organizer position.

His campaign centers on the compelling slogan, "Eight Years of Service. Ready to Lead."

Drawing from nearly a decade of active mobilization, the candidate's blueprint highlights a track record rooted in tangible support for constituency wings and tertiary campuses.

Party records and historical archives on platforms like GhanaWeb outline a consistent history of grassroots engagement, including facilitating logistics such as laptops for youth wings and mobilizing motorbikes ahead of the fiercely contested 2024 general elections.

Positioning himself as a candidate backed by proven service rather than rhetoric alone, his platform emphasizes a deliberate shift from supporting regional leadership to steering it.

Key priorities outlined in his declaration include fortifying grassroots structures, driving youth empowerment, and fostering a united front across the region's various constituencies and tertiary institutions.

As internal elections approach, this announcement signals the opening salvo in what is expected to be a closely watched contest to capture the energy and direction of the NDC youth wing in one of the party’s most vital strongholds.

In a statement made available to the media, Junior Asiemoah Kwame said, “Over the years, I have served, mobilized and supported our youth structures - from providing laptops to constituency youth wings and campuses, to mobilizing motorbikes for our 2024 campaign and creating opportunities for our young people.”

He added that his aim is to serve, not to make promises.

“I am coming with promises alone. I am coming with experience, a record of service and a vision for a stronger, united and empowered youth wing,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group