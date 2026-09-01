Two-term NDC Deputy Youth Organizer Junior Asiemoah joins regional race

Audio By Carbonatix
The political landscape within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region is heating up as a stalwart of the youth wing, Junior Asiemoah Kwame, steps forward to contest the top regional post.
Following extensive consultations with party stakeholders, elders, and grassroots structures, the incumbent two-term Deputy Regional Youth Organizer has officially declared his bid for the Volta Regional Youth Organizer position.
His campaign centers on the compelling slogan, "Eight Years of Service. Ready to Lead."
Drawing from nearly a decade of active mobilization, the candidate's blueprint highlights a track record rooted in tangible support for constituency wings and tertiary campuses.
Party records and historical archives on platforms like GhanaWeb outline a consistent history of grassroots engagement, including facilitating logistics such as laptops for youth wings and mobilizing motorbikes ahead of the fiercely contested 2024 general elections.
Positioning himself as a candidate backed by proven service rather than rhetoric alone, his platform emphasizes a deliberate shift from supporting regional leadership to steering it.
Key priorities outlined in his declaration include fortifying grassroots structures, driving youth empowerment, and fostering a united front across the region's various constituencies and tertiary institutions.
As internal elections approach, this announcement signals the opening salvo in what is expected to be a closely watched contest to capture the energy and direction of the NDC youth wing in one of the party’s most vital strongholds.
In a statement made available to the media, Junior Asiemoah Kwame said, “Over the years, I have served, mobilized and supported our youth structures - from providing laptops to constituency youth wings and campuses, to mobilizing motorbikes for our 2024 campaign and creating opportunities for our young people.”
He added that his aim is to serve, not to make promises.
“I am coming with promises alone. I am coming with experience, a record of service and a vision for a stronger, united and empowered youth wing,” he added.
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