‘We should go in for the best’ – Ernest Thompson on next Black Stars coach

Ernest Thompson

Football administrator Ernest Thompson has called on the Ghana Football Association to appoint a strong foreign coach for Ghana's Black Stars after the dismissal of Otto Addo ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Speaking on Joy FM, Thompson said Ghana must go for the best available coach and not a local one at this crucial moment.

“Well, I wouldn't mention any names, but I believe that at this stage… we should go in for the best. I will not go in for any Ghanaian coach for these next six months,” he said.

“Because my experience shows me that they've not been able to control the boys.”

He questioned the ability of local coaches to command discipline within the squad, insisting that the demands of the World Cup require a manager with a commanding presence.

“They won't be able to do it. I can give you examples of how Beretto controlled the team. Abraham Grant… when he said, look, forget about it. He's not playing. Finish’’ he noted’

“For Kwesi Appiah… I’m a little bit biased against him at this stage. I don’t think he has that kind of vim… to control the team.”

According to him, what Ghana needs now is not just technical expertise but a manager with authority and resilience.

“Because I don't think he has that kind of vim, that kind of thing, that kind of thickness, you know what I mean? Right, to control the team. And where we are now, my brother, is not a joke. The World Cup stage is not a playing league, a playing nation's cup.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has revealed over 600 people have applied for the role with an appointment expected in two weeks.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.