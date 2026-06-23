Adwoa Safo was target of assassination plot – Family Spokesperson alleges

Audio By Carbonatix
The spokesperson for the family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo, Dr Emmanuel Boakye, says former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo was the subject of a planned assassination attempt.
He linked this to the ongoing succession dispute within the Kristo Asafo Mission and its affiliated business empire.
Speaking on Channel One TV on Monday, June 22, Dr Boakye rejected suggestions that the incident was an isolated confrontation, describing it instead as a carefully organised operation intended to eliminate the former legislator.
According to him, the alleged attack forms part of a wider conflict over the leadership of the church and businesses founded by the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo.
The dispute reportedly involves competing succession claims between Adwoa Safo and her brother, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, following the death of the founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission.
Dr Boakye claimed that individuals had been assembled and deployed specifically to carry out an attack on the former MP.
“I’m not a lawyer, but I can tell you, it was an attempt to kill an individual, attempted killing. Personally, the family was shocked, the siblings, everybody was so shocked.
"How can you, in your right sense, without any medication, point a gun at your own sister, whatever crime that he has committed? No way,” he said.
He further alleged that some of those involved were KPS employees, while others had arrived at the scene on the morning of the incident for a specific purpose.
“Some of them are employees of KPS. And the other guys, about 20 of them, came there just that same day at dawn. They came there that dawn for an operation. The operation was to eliminate Adwoa Safo,” Dr Boakye claimed.
The allegations have been denied by the opposing faction, while police investigations into the incident remain ongoing.
Family members say Adwoa Safo, who sustained injuries during the confrontation, is recovering steadily and responding well to treatment.
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