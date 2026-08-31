Akufo-Addo urges NPP factions to unite behind Bawumia for 2028 victory

Audio By Carbonatix
Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the various factions within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to put aside their differences and unite behind the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead of the 2028 general election.
He said unity among the party’s rank and file would be crucial to the NPP’s efforts to return to government, urging those who emerge as national executives from the upcoming internal elections to work together and bring all factions on board.
Nana Akufo-Addo made the appeal when an NPP Director of Communications hopeful, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, paid a courtesy call on him in Accra on Wednesday, August 26, to formally inform him of his decision to contest the position.
He said although the internal elections would naturally create competition among aspirants, the focus must shift to rebuilding the party and securing victory once the elections are over.
“The elections breed competition; when the die is cast on October 1, and I am confident you will win, you have to bring everybody on board and unite all factions in this party behind our flagbearer to make sure he gets onto the seat in 2029,” he said.
Mr Akufo-Addo also described the communications portfolio as one of the most challenging areas of the NPP’s efforts to rebuild, stressing that effective communication would play a major role in determining whether the party succeeds in its bid to return to power.
“To a large extent, whether we prevail or not will depend on the work that you are going to do,” he told Mr Aboagye, adding that the NPP must seize the opportunity in 2028 and work to return to office.
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