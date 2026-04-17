Amoah clocks season’s best 10.01s to beat Azamati at Cal State LA meet

EDMONTON, CANADA JULY 13: Joseph Amoah of Ghana celebrates after winning the men's 100 metres final at the Edmonton Athletics Invitational in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on July 13, 2025. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Joseph Paul Amoah delivered an impressive performance at the Cal State LA Twilight Open, clocking a season’s best time of 10.01 seconds to win the men’s 100m race.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian sprinter produced a strong run to finish ahead of compatriot Benjamin Azamati, who placed second with a time of 10.20 seconds.

The race marked Amoah’s second outing of the outdoor season, following his wind-assisted 10.05 seconds performance recorded the previous weekend.

Joseph Paul Amoah is reportedly using the 100m races this season to fine-tune his start and overall race mechanics as he prepares for the Commonwealth Games.

The African Games 200m champion is said to be focusing on improving the early phases of his race, with speculation that he could shift his focus fully to the 100m at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Amoah, traditionally known for competing strongly in the 200m, is believed to be considering the move as part of his strategy to maximise his medal chances.

Both Amoah and Azamati are expected to spearhead Ghana’s sprint team at the upcoming African Senior Athletics Championships scheduled for next month at the Legon Sports Stadium.

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