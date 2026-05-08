Boakye Agyarko ends Ashanti tour with call for NPP unity ahead of 2028

Aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Boakye Agyarko, has concluded his tour of the Ashanti Region with a strong appeal for reconciliation and unity within the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

During engagements on May 7, 2026, with constituency executives across several constituencies including Offinso North and South, Suame, Bantama, Manhyia North and South, Tafo Pankrono, Oforikrom and Kwadaso, Mr Agyarko stressed the importance of forgiveness and rebuilding trust among party faithful.

According to him, the strength of the NPP depends on unity, inclusiveness and mutual respect, adding that no committed party member should feel sidelined or alienated.

He assured executives that, under his leadership, the party would pursue an open-door approach aimed at healing divisions and strengthening internal cohesion.

“Anybody who has been treated unfairly by the NPP, anybody who feels disappointed, marginalised or hurt, should use me as a bridge to come back home,” he stated.

Mr Agyarko further pledged to prioritise the welfare of party members, strengthen party structures and work closely with former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to energise and empower the grassroots.

He also expressed appreciation to constituency executives for what he described as the warm reception and growing support for his vision of a united and formidable NPP.

Accompanying him on the tour were Campaign Manager Henry Quartey and other members of his campaign team.

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