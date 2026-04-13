Four foreigners, three Ghanaians arrested in illegal mining raid along Boin River

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has arrested seven individuals, including four Chinese nationals and three Ghanaians, during an operation targeting illegal mining activities along the Boin River in the Aowin District of the Western North Region.
The exercise, carried out by the NAIMOS Enchi Task Force on Saturday, April 11, 2026, between 1400 and 1630 hours, followed intelligence reports of ongoing illegal mining in the area.
Officers who moved to the site observed active operations, including the pumping and washing of minerals directly within the river, raising concerns about environmental degradation and water pollution.
During a search of a wooden structure located about 45 metres from the mining site, the team retrieved three pump-action guns and 37 cartridges.
They also recovered two excavator control monitors believed to be linked to the illegal activities. Structures suspected of supporting the operations were dismantled and set on fire.
All seven suspects were arrested at the scene without resistance. The foreign nationals were identified as Lu Weiykng, Zhou Xuanbai, Tan Zhongqiang and Zhu Jiping, while the Ghanaian suspects were named as David Done, Santos Adaboo and Naya Sampana.
The Ghanaian suspects have since been handed over to the Boinso Police Station for further investigations, as authorities continue efforts to clamp down on illegal mining activities across the country.
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