Ghana launches World Vision 2026–2030 strategy to boost child protection and empowerment

The Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, joined the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, to launch World Vision Ghana’s 2026–2030 Country Strategy, aimed at strengthening child protection and empowerment across the country.

The high-level event, held in Accra, also featured the unveiling of a commemorative memento and brought together government officials, development partners, and stakeholders working in child welfare and social protection.

The strategy, themed “Harnessing Opportunities for the Protection and Empowerment of Every Child – HOPE for Every Child,” is designed to guide interventions over the next five years to improve the wellbeing of children, particularly in vulnerable communities.

Speaking at the launch, the Gender Minister described the strategy as timely and aligned with Ghana’s national development priorities.

She noted that it reinforces the shared responsibility of ensuring that every child is protected, nurtured, and empowered to reach their full potential, regardless of background.

She stressed that despite the government’s ongoing efforts, persistent challenges such as malnutrition, learning gaps, child labour, and vulnerabilities in underserved communities require stronger and sustained partnerships with development actors.

The Minister highlighted the role of her Ministry, through the Departments of Children and Social Welfare, in working closely with World Vision Ghana to strengthen family-based care systems, child protection mechanisms, and community-level responses to abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

She further explained that the newly launched strategy is a comprehensive framework aimed at addressing long-standing issues affecting children, especially in rural and hard-to-reach areas where literacy, numeracy, and learning outcomes remain a concern.

According to World Vision Ghana, the 2026–2030 strategy seeks to reach approximately 2.8 million children by 2030, focusing on ensuring that they grow up healthy, educated, protected, and empowered within safe and resilient communities.

The event also featured the symbolic unveiling of a commemorative memento by the Chief of Staff, supported by the Gender Minister, marking a renewed commitment to collaboration between government and development partners in advancing child welfare.

Stakeholders at the launch reaffirmed their commitment to working together to ensure that no child is left behind in Ghana’s development journey.

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