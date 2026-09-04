Football | National

I’m not impressed by Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz – Odartey Lamptey

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  4 September 2026 10:52am
Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz
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Former Black Stars forward Nii Odartey Lamptey has criticised the performance of the senior national team under Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz.

Queiroz guided Ghana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the Black Stars reached the last 32 of the tournament in North America.

The Portuguese coach, whose contract was recently extended, is expected to lead Ghana in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ivory Coast and The Gambia later this month.

However, he has come under criticism for his pragmatic approach, with the Black Stars often playing on the back foot and scoring just two goals in four competitive matches.

“I watched all the matches and me personally, I'm not impressed,” Lamptey told 3Sports.

“If I look at the team that went to the World Cup, the first World Cup in South Africa, you can't compare this team to them. And then 2014.

"And then our last World Cup, 2022. Even that one that we did not do well, I think that team is far, far better than this.”

Meanwhile, the AFCON qualifiers will begin from September 21 to October 6, 2026.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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