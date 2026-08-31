Jada Yankey bags six individual medals at 2026 Africa Aquatics Zone II Championships

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Ghanaian swimmer Jada Yankey won six individual medals at the 2026 Africa Aquatics Zone II Championships in Dakar, including two golds, as the 14-year-old continued her impressive development on the international stage.
Yankey’s medal haul included two gold, two silver and two bronze medals at a championships bringing together swimmers from across West and Central Africa.
The Africa Aquatics Zone II Championships are a major regional competition held under the auspices of Africa Aquatics, with junior, senior and masters swimmers competing under World Aquatics rules.
The Zone encompasses 23 countries across West and Central Africa, from Cape Verde and Senegal to Gabon and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Yankey’s gold medals came in the 50m Breaststroke, which she won in 36.51 seconds, and the 200m Individual Medley, where she recorded 2 minutes 39.45 seconds.
She took silver in the 800m Freestyle in 11:02.92 and the 400m Individual Medley in 5:45.77.
Her two bronze medals came in the 200m Freestyle, where she finished in 2:21.18, and the 50m Freestyle, where she clocked 27.78 seconds.
The results underline Yankey’s versatility. The 50m freestyle is a test of speed, while the 800m requires sustained endurance.
The individual medley is another demanding event, requiring swimmers to race using four strokes - butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle.
She also played her part in Ghana’s relay success, helping the women’s teams win gold in the 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle relays.
She also contributed to bronze-medal finishes in the junior mixed 4x100m freestyle and mixed 4x100m medley relays.
The Dakar performance builds on Yankey’s growing international experience.
She first made her mark at the Africa Aquatics Zone II Championships as a 12-year-old, when she won 13 medals.
Since then, she has continued to develop as a versatile swimmer, competing across sprint, middle-distance and endurance events.
At just 14, Yankey’s latest performance marks another significant step in the development of one of Ghana’s emerging young swimmers, with an exciting future ahead.
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