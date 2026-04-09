Mahama returns from France to chair emergency Cabinet meeting on fuel prices

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has returned to Ghana from an official visit to France ahead of an emergency cabinet meeting scheduled for today to address the rising cost of fuel.
The meeting is expected to focus on measures to cushion Ghanaians from the impact of rising fuel prices, largely attributed to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
Government is seeking immediate interventions to ease the burden on households and businesses.
During his visit to France, President Mahama co-chaired the 2026 One Health Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.
The summit brought together global leaders to discuss collaborative approaches to health, environment and sustainability challenges.
On the sidelines of the summit, President Mahama held bilateral talks with President Macron, during which they discussed strengthening cooperation between Ghana and France.
Key areas of focus included economic partnerships, energy, and broader development cooperation.
The emergency cabinet meeting is expected to outline practical steps to stabilise fuel prices and mitigate their effects on the Ghanaian economy, as government responds to the evolving global situation.
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