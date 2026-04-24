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NDC Regional Chairmen honour Sammy Gyamfi with citation for leadership

  24 April 2026 4:35pm
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The Regional Chairmen of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have honoured the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, with a citation in recognition of his leadership and contributions to the sector.

The presentation was made as a show of appreciation for his role in advancing the objectives of the institution and supporting broader national development efforts.

The citation, according to the Regional Chairmen, acknowledges Mr Gyamfi’s commitment to excellence, strategic direction, and dedication to duty since assuming office.

They noted that his leadership has helped position the Ghana Gold Board as a key player in strengthening Ghana’s gold industry and enhancing its value to the economy.

Receiving the honour, Mr Gyamfi expressed sincere gratitude to the Regional Chairmen for the recognition.

He described the gesture as both humbling and motivating, adding that it reinforces his resolve to continue serving with diligence and integrity.

He further thanked the NDC leadership and supporters for their unwavering confidence and encouragement, stating that their backing remains instrumental in driving his vision.

Mr Gyamfi reaffirmed his commitment to delivering results and contributing meaningfully to Ghana’s economic transformation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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