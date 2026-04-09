Police arrest 5 in Asankrangwa robbery; cash and guns retrieved

The Asankrangwa District Police in the Western Region have arrested five suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a spare parts shop at Malta, near Asankrangwa.

The suspects have been identified as Issaku Ibrahim, 42, Fatau Ali, 25, Yahaya Mumuni, 26, and Emmanuel Antwi, 22, who attempted to flee. A fifth suspect, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, has also been arrested.

According to a police report, the incident occurred on March 12, 2026, at about 6:30 p.m., when Chen Zchao, a Chinese national, and his younger brother, Yao Chan, were attacked at their shop by six armed men.

The report said the assailants, wielding two pump-action guns and cutlasses, made away with three mobile phones and GH¢200,000 in cash before fleeing in a black Toyota Voxy vehicle towards Sefwi Bekwai.

The police report indicated that the suspects confessed to travelling from Obuasi to carry out the robbery.

It added that cautioned statements have been taken and the retrieved items secured as exhibits.

All four suspects are currently being held in police custody, assisting with investigations.

"The fifth suspect was arrested by community members this morning and handed over to police," the report added.

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