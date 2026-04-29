Police seek public help to track three fugitives after Adabraka jailbreak

The Ghana Police Service is appealing to the public for information to help track down three inmates who remain at large following a jailbreak at the Adabraka Police Station in Accra.

The inmates were part of six suspects who escaped from lawful custody on Sunday, April 26, 2026, prompting a citywide security response.

Police sources say three of the escapees have since been re-arrested, while operations are ongoing to locate the remaining fugitives across parts of the capital.

Authorities have since intensified security deployments in key areas of Accra, with officers stationed at strategic locations as part of an expanded manhunt.

The Police Service has also confirmed that investigations are underway to establish how the inmates managed to break out of custody, with attention focused on possible security lapses at the station.

In a statement, the Service urged the public to support the ongoing operation by providing credible information that could lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects.

It is assured that all information received would be treated with strict confidentiality.

Police say public cooperation remains critical to the swift recapture of the fugitives and to strengthening confidence in the country’s security system following the incident.

Further updates are expected as investigations continue.

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