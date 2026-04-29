Crime | Regional

Police seek public help to track three fugitives after Adabraka jailbreak

Source: Myjoyonline  
  29 April 2026 6:59pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana Police Service is appealing to the public for information to help track down three inmates who remain at large following a jailbreak at the Adabraka Police Station in Accra.

The inmates were part of six suspects who escaped from lawful custody on Sunday, April 26, 2026, prompting a citywide security response.

Police sources say three of the escapees have since been re-arrested, while operations are ongoing to locate the remaining fugitives across parts of the capital.

Authorities have since intensified security deployments in key areas of Accra, with officers stationed at strategic locations as part of an expanded manhunt.

The Police Service has also confirmed that investigations are underway to establish how the inmates managed to break out of custody, with attention focused on possible security lapses at the station.

In a statement, the Service urged the public to support the ongoing operation by providing credible information that could lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects.

It is assured that all information received would be treated with strict confidentiality.

Police say public cooperation remains critical to the swift recapture of the fugitives and to strengthening confidence in the country’s security system following the incident.

Further updates are expected as investigations continue.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group