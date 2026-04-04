“President has failed; his fight against galamsey a disgrace” – Kofi Tonto

Audio By Carbonatix
National Communications Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kofi Tonto, has described President John Dramani Mahama’s campaign against illegal mining activities as a complete failure.
Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday he said: “President has failed. His fight against galamsey is a disgrace. The President has all the tools at his disposal, yet he has failed woefully to curb illegal mining."
He further accused the administration of setting a poor example for District Chief Executives (DCEs) in and the illicit collection of levies in mining communities.
“Why would the DCEs stop this? Because the President has shown that there is benefit in getting money from galamsey operations,” Tonto claimed.
Tonto stressed that while galamsey predates the current administration, the promise to “reset” the system required immediate and decisive action.
“Leadership means enforcing the law the very day you assume office. Anything less is a failure,” he said, citing petitions submitted to the Jubilee House by Honorable Akwa Just on the issue.
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