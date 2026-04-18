Sudan IV scandal: Seven arrested as joint task force uncovers toxic palm oil trade in Koforidua

A major public health crisis has been intercepted in the Eastern Region after a joint operation between the Ghana Police Service and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) led to the arrest of seven women at the Koforidua Central Market.

The suspects were apprehended on Thursday, 16th April 2026, for allegedly adulterating palm oil with Sudan IV, a potent industrial dye strictly banned for human consumption. The arrests follow weeks of covert intelligence gathering and laboratory analysis that confirmed the presence of the toxin in several samples collected from the market’s bustling corridors.

During the swoop, the Koforidua Central Police Command seized dozens of yellow gallons overflowing with the contaminated oil. Investigators revealed that the traders allegedly mixed the oil with the chemical, typically used for textiles and wax polishes, to mimic the deep, vibrant red of premium-grade palm oil, thereby deceiving unsuspecting consumers and commanding higher prices.

The Eastern Regional Director of the FDA, Anita Kuffour, confirmed that the crackdown would not stop at the market stalls. Preliminary reports suggest a wider supply chain, with a significant portion of the tainted oil believed to have originated from production sites in Akyem Maase.

The District Crime Officer at the Koforidua Central Police Command, Augustine K. Asante Kusi, did not mince words regarding the severity of the suspects' actions.

“The alleged conduct is a grave offence,” Mr Asante Kusi stated, as he issued a stern warning to the trading community. He urged all food processors and vendors to “desist from using unapproved chemicals in food processing,” noting that the police are prepared to enforce the law to its fullest extent.

Health experts have long warned that Sudan dyes are highly carcinogenic. While they are approved for cosmetics and fabrics, their ingestion can trigger immediate allergic reactions, neurological damage, and the long-term development of various cancers.

Ms Kuffour reaffirmed the FDA’s commitment to ensuring that those responsible face the weight of the law, highlighting that the investigation is now focused on the source of the industrial dyes.

“Investigations will seek to uncover the full scope of the operation, including how the suspects obtained the prohibited dye,” Ms Kuffour said. She added that, “depending on the outcome of investigations, the suspects could face administrative sanctions or be prosecuted in court.”

As the Koforidua Central Police Command processes the suspects for court, the FDA is urging the public to exercise extreme caution. The Authority has advised consumers to look for unusual staining on containers or an unnaturally uniform colour as potential red flags.

“Consumers must remain vigilant when purchasing food items,” Ms Kuffour appealed, urging the public to “report suspicious products to the relevant authorities as part of collective efforts to safeguard public health.”

The seven suspects remain in custody as the task force intensifies its search for the primary producers in the Akyem area, aiming to dismantle the network before the toxic "red gold" reaches more Ghanaian dinner tables.

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