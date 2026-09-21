Volta Regional House of Chiefs secures major aquaculture investment deal

The Volta Regional House of Chiefs, led by its President, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chinese aquaculture company, Moaming Yuantian Food Co., Ltd., for a major investment in fish farming in the Volta Basin.

The agreement was facilitated during a strategic investment mission to China organised under the leadership of Ghana’s Ambassador to China, Kojo Bonsu. The Volta delegation was coordinated by businessman Peter Ahiekpor.

Moaming Yuantian Food Co., Ltd. is one of China’s largest tilapia production and processing companies, with a reported daily processing capacity of 150,000 kilogrammes of tilapia across nine state-of-the-art production lines.

The company currently operates more than 260,000 tilapia ponds, supplies tilapia products to one in every seven people in China, and exports to more than 70 countries worldwide.

The partnership is expected to transform aquaculture in the Volta Region, create thousands of jobs, increase local fish production and position the Volta Basin as a major hub for commercial fish farming in West Africa.

Other chiefs who attended the signing ceremony included Togbega Gabusu VII of Hohoe; Togbe Atikpladza Agbi Yao VIII of Kpalime; Togbega Sei II of Botoku; Togbui Dagadu IX of Kpando; Torgbui Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII of Anyako; and Torgbiga Adamah III of Some.

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