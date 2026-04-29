Ashanti South Police kill 2 suspected highway robbers in gun battle during weapon retrieval operation

The Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti South Region has confirmed the killing of two suspected armed robbers believed to be linked to a series of highway attacks, including incidents involving the convoy of a Council of State member and other armed robberies along key routes in northern Ghana.

The suspects, identified as Sumaila Munkaila, also known as Guda, and Umaro Musah, were reportedly tracked from Tamale following intelligence-led operations conducted across the Ashanti, Northern and Upper East regions.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, the Ashanti South Regional Police Commander, DCOP Joseph Hammond Nyaaba, said the suspects were implicated in several violent robberies, including a July 2025 attack on the convoy of Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam, the Chiana-Pio and a member of the Council of State, Ghana.

He said Munkaila had confessed to participating in multiple highway robberies along routes including the Buipe–Tamale and Yizesi–Fumbisi stretches, which have experienced a rise in armed attacks in recent months.

According to him, the suspects later led police to a bush near Yizesi in the Upper East Region, where weapons allegedly used in their operations had been concealed underground.

However, during the exercise, the team reportedly came under fire from unknown assailants suspected to be accomplices of the gang.

“The suspect mentioned four accomplices, namely Umaro Musah, Tongude, Sumaila, and Berra. He subsequently led the police team to Savelugu, where suspect Umaro Musah was arrested at approximately 23:30 hours the same night. Both suspects indicated that their weapons had been concealed underground in a bush at Yizesi, near Fumbisi in the Upper East Region, having buried them following their last robbery on the Yizesi-Fumbisi stretch,” he said.

He further explained that on April 26, 2026, police proceeded with the retrieval operation at the identified location when they came under fire.

“On 26th April 2026, the team continued the exercise. Both suspects led the police to the location at Yizesi for the retrieval of the weapons. During the search, unknown persons opened fire from within the bush, and the suspects attempted to escape. The police team returned fire, and in the ensuing exchange, both suspects, Sumaila Munkaila and Umaro Musah, sustained gunshot injuries. One police officer also sustained some injuries during the exchange and is currently receiving medical treatment,” he added.

A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of a pump-action gun with ammunition, a single-barrel gun, and four jackets believed to have been used during the robberies.

Police say efforts have been intensified to arrest other members of the gang, including individuals identified as Tongude, Sumaila and Berra, who are currently on the run.

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