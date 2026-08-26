NSMQ 2026: Prempeh College avenges 2018 defeat to WASS, storms into quarter-finals

Eight years after West Africa Senior High School (WASS) sent Prempeh College crashing out in 2018, the Kumasi giants have finally avenged that defeat.

Prempeh College has emphatically defended its seed and secured a place in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) quarter-finals after overpowering WASS and Kumasi Girls’ Senior High School in a one-sided One-Eighth Stage contest.

The giants seized control from the opening moments, capitalising on WASS’ missed question to pick up bonus points.

Prempeh continued to punish every opportunity that came its way, showing remarkable speed in the Speed Race as its bells rang repeatedly and correct answers followed.

By the end of Round Two, Prempeh had raced to 46 points, leaving WASS on 13 points and Kumasi Girls on 6 points.

The Problem of the Day offered another statement of dominance, with Prempeh producing a perfect 10 out of 10. WASS managed 7, while Kumasi Girls scored 3.

Prempeh continued to pull away, reaching 56 points in Round Three and 63 points in Round Four.

At the end of the contest, the giants finished on 66 points, well clear of WASS on 30 points and Kumasi Girls on 19 points.

The result not only sends Prempeh College into the quarter-finals but also sees the school successfully defend its seeded position.

For the Prempeh team, the victory is particularly sweet after WASS ended its 2018 campaign.

Eight years on, the giants have returned the favour and remain firmly focused on one prize: a sixth NSMQ trophy.

The team, known this year as the “Seekers,” says it is hunting history, insisting that despite the emphatic win, this was not its best performance.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Cowbell, Trustur AI, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance.

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