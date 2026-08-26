NSMQ 2026: Prempeh, Keta and National set for blockbuster quarterfinal battle

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) quarterfinals have produced a mouth-watering clash, with Prempeh College set to face Keta SHTS and Ghana National College after the three schools powered through their respective One-Eighth contests.

At the Main Auditorium, Prempeh College lived up to their billing as one of the competition’s giants, cruising to a commanding 66 points to top their contest.

West Africa Senior High School, who were hoping to recreate their famous 2018 upset over Prempeh, could only manage 30 points, while Kumasi Girls’ SHS finished on 19 points.

Prempeh’s emphatic victory means the Amanfoɔ remain seeded and advance to the quarterfinals, where they will now meet a confident Keta SHTS side.

Keta delivered an equally convincing performance at the SMS Auditorium, accumulating 56 points to comfortably secure their quarterfinal ticket. Anum Presby SHS finished on 28 points, with Kadjebi Asato SHS ending on 19 points.

The Keta side will now face the much-fancied Prempeh College in what promises to be one of the most intriguing quarterfinal encounters.

For Prempeh, the 66-point demolition will provide plenty of confidence heading into the next stage. The school came into the contest with unfinished business against West Africa SHS, who famously stunned the giants in 2018, denying Prempeh a place in the final as WASS marched to their first-ever NSMQ grand finale.

Eight years later, however, Prempeh left no room for another upset.

Keta, meanwhile, arrived at the quarterfinals with momentum of their own after dispatching both opponents with a comfortable margin.

Elsewhere, Ghana National College secured the other quarterfinal slot from their One-Eighth contest at the CNC Auditorium, defeating St. Monica’s SHS and Presby SHS, Suhum.

National finished on 38 points, ahead of St. Monica’s 22 points and Suhum’s 16 points.

The result extends a strong recent run for Ghana National, who have established themselves as serious contenders in the NSMQ. The school has previously gone deep in the competition, including a memorable run to the 2024 grand finale.

And National are not intimidated by the prospect of facing another heavyweight.

“We’re not really bothered about which school we meet next. We’ve done it before — we’ve defeated giants like Opoku Ware, and we’re ready to do it again,” Coordinator for Ghana National said after their victory.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Cowbell, Trustur AI, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance.

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