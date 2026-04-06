President Mahama arrives in Lyon to co-chair One Health Summit

President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Lyon, France to participate in the One Health Summit, a high-level gathering of global leaders, health ministers and experts focused on advancing integrated approaches to human, animal and environmental health.

The summit, which President Mahama will co-chair alongside President Emmanuel Macron, is expected to deliberate on pressing global health challenges, including pandemic preparedness, climate-linked health risks and cross-border disease control.

Upon his arrival on Easter Monday, President Mahama was warmly received by Ghanaian families resident in Lyon, who turned out in numbers to welcome him and express their support.

Following the summit on Tuesday, April 7, the President is scheduled to travel to Paris for a bilateral meeting with President Macron at the Élysée Palace, where discussions are expected to focus on strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Ghana and France.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.