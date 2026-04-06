Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Lyon, France to participate in the One Health Summit, a high-level gathering of global leaders, health ministers and experts focused on advancing integrated approaches to human, animal and environmental health.
The summit, which President Mahama will co-chair alongside President Emmanuel Macron, is expected to deliberate on pressing global health challenges, including pandemic preparedness, climate-linked health risks and cross-border disease control.
Upon his arrival on Easter Monday, President Mahama was warmly received by Ghanaian families resident in Lyon, who turned out in numbers to welcome him and express their support.
Following the summit on Tuesday, April 7, the President is scheduled to travel to Paris for a bilateral meeting with President Macron at the Élysée Palace, where discussions are expected to focus on strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Ghana and France.
Latest Stories
-
Prudential Life settles GH¢100,000 medical bills under its PRUCares Valentine Experience Initiative
4 hours
-
Wa West Picnic: Peter Lanchene Toobu champions peace, health and unity in landmark celebration
4 hours
-
Dr Mensah Market flooded after downpour in Kumasi
4 hours
-
Armed men reportedly storm Adjen Kotoku Onion Market amid tensions
5 hours
-
Tecco Mensah writes: Why football fans must look beyond statistics
6 hours
-
Police recover stolen Honda CR-V in Kumasi within 48 hours
7 hours
-
Apetorku Gbodzi 2026 Festival opens in Dagbamete with development focus
7 hours
-
President Mahama arrives in Lyon to co-chair One Health Summit
7 hours
-
Beverly View Plus Hotel draws crowds amid coastal Easter rush in Volta
7 hours
-
Maiden Zongo Festival held in Wa amid calls to tackle drug abuse among the youth
7 hours
-
FDA warns of fake HIV test kits on Ghanaian market
8 hours
-
Africa urged to build resilient health systems as donor support tightens
8 hours
-
Easter gesture: Ablakwa settles medical bills for 85 North Tongu constituents
10 hours
-
Africa must harness its population strength—Titus-Glover
10 hours
-
Visa-free access doesn’t mean unlimited stay – Lom Ahlijah
10 hours