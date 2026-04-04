‘Tax for Galamsey’: Prosecute illegal mining enablers – Ken Ashigbey urges Mahama

Convener of the Media Coalition Against Galamsey, Kenneth Ashigbey, is calling for the prosecution of public officials who facilitate illegal mining, warning that the crisis has become an existential threat to Ghana’s survival.

According to him, the destruction of water bodies, farmlands and livelihoods can no longer be treated as a regulatory lapse but must be addressed as criminal conduct.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, he said the menace “is not just about illegal mining anymore. This is an existential threat that is eating us up."

Dr. Ashigbey argued that officials who enable these activities—particularly those who authorise permits or benefit from them—must be held personally accountable under the law.

“If a District Chief Executive signs a permit that facilitates this destruction, that is not an administrative mistake. It is a criminal act. And the law is clear—ignorance is no excuse,” he said.

He rejected calls for mere dismissals, insisting that sacking officials without prosecution undermines justice and emboldens others.

“They should not just be removed from office. They must be prosecuted. The offences committed go beyond administrative wrongdoing—there are clear legal provisions for this,” he added.

His comments come after President John Dramani Mahama, during a meeting with Civil Society Organisations, disclosed that preliminary government investigations had uncovered a long-standing practice where some district assemblies collected fees from illegal miners as a means of generating revenue.

The President described the development as deeply troubling and directed all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to immediately halt the practice, warning that any official found to be complicit would face severe sanctions.

The President's directive follow findings from the JoyNews “Tax for Galamsey” exposé, which revealed how some assemblies were charging levies on illegal mining activities.

But Dr. Ashigbey maintains that sanctions alone are insufficient, arguing that the revelations point to a deeper, systemic problem that requires decisive legal action.

“This goes beyond administrative wrongdoing. If public officials are knowingly facilitating illegal mining, then they must be prosecuted under the law,” he stressed.

He further warned that a genuine crackdown on galamsey would likely expose widespread complicity among public officials, but said that should not deter authorities from enforcing the law.

“If we are serious, many more people will be implicated. But that is exactly why the law must be applied—fairly and without fear,” he noted.

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