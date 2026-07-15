Wontumi swears in Bantama NPP executives, sets focus on 2028 comeback

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has sworn into office the newly elected Bantama Constituency Executives, urging them to unite the party and focus on reclaiming power in the 2028 general elections.
Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Chairman Wontumi congratulated the executives on their election, describing their victory as the beginning of a greater responsibility to serve the party and its members.
He called on them to put aside any divisions that may have emerged during the internal elections and work towards fostering unity across the constituency.
According to him, reconciliation, teamwork, discipline, loyalty and commitment would be crucial in strengthening the NPP ahead of the 2028 polls.
Chairman Wontumi stressed that the party’s foremost objective is to secure a decisive victory in the next general election and urged the executives to provide inclusive and selfless leadership that would inspire confidence among the grassroots.
He also delegated authority to the Bantama Constituency Executive Committee to appoint qualified and committed party members to various appointed positions within the constituency structure.
He advised the executives to ensure that such appointments are guided by competence, unity and the broader interest of the party.
The swearing-in officially marks the beginning of the tenure of the new Bantama Constituency Executives, who have been tasked with leading the party’s affairs in the constituency and mobilising members towards the NPP’s 2028 electoral ambitions.
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