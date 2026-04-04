FA Cup: Haaland hat-trick powers Man City past Liverpool into semi-finals

Erling Haaland's timely return to form has thrown down the gauntlet to Manchester City's rivals as Pep Guardiola's side chase a domestic treble.

City have beaten Arsenal in a cup final and now taken apart Liverpool, with those consecutive victories signalling a clear resolve to finish the season in style.

A brilliant victory against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final last month inflicted a body blow on the Premier League leaders.

City then sent another message to north London with Saturday's ruthless 4-0 dismantling of Arne Slot's Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Having already lifted a trophy at Wembley this season, City will return to the national stadium later this month for a semi-final date.

With Saturday's win, they notably achieved:

A record-extending eighth consecutive FA Cup semi-final appearance.

An 18th consecutive home victory in the competition, beating a record that had stood since the 1880s.

They are also aiming to reach a fourth successive FA Cup final and Saturday's evidence shows City, and their talisman, are hungry to achieve that.

Norway striker Haaland inflicted much of the damage against Liverpool with a brilliant hat-trick, his 12th since joining City in 2022, which is the most among players from Europe's big five leagues during this period.

"This club has to win trophies on the biggest stage," Haaland told TNT Sports.

"It's been some time since I have done it [scored a hat-trick] for City. It is special so I am super happy."

With Guardiola serving the second game of a touchline ban, assistant Pep Lijnders took charge of the team and media duties afterwards.

"He is not only lovely but he is a machine to work with," said Lijnders of Haaland. "I like the guys who train like that. Compliments to him."

Haaland's second goal was 'old-school' brilliance

Erling Haaland has now scored 12 hat-tricks for Manchester City

Haaland now has a remarkable 46 goals in 50 games for club and country this season.

Not only has he spearheaded Norway's successful quest to reach the World Cup, but he will also lead City's Premier League and FA Cup charge in the final two months of the season.

The 25-year-old converted from the penalty spot to set City on their way against Liverpool, before heading his second from Antoine Semenyo's cross and stroking into an open net to complete the hat-trick.

A thorn in Liverpool's defence, Haaland became just the third Premier League player to score in four or more consecutive home games against the Reds after Chris Sutton and former City forward Sergio Aguero.

Haaland's hat-trick was a welcome return to form for a player who had netted just once in his past seven games in all competitions, including a blank for Norway.

"I worked with a lot of good strikers, with a lot of goals, with a lot of finals and trophies," said Lijnders, a former Liverpool coach. "Erling scored the 12th hat-trick today for Man City and the second goal was insane.

"He weighed the attack, he flies, the way he puts the ball into the corner. I love these old-school striker goals.

"I am not saying he carries Norway, but we all know how important he is for them, he feels that responsibility."

Norway will be making their first appearance at a World Cup in 28 years this summer. Haaland might be finding form that he can carry through to the end of the season and beyond, which would please club and country.

"It is clear then that not everything throughout a long season will go your way," said Lijnders, "but it shows character again and mentality that he comes back in this fashion."

'Business to be done, and the boys feel it'

Manchester City have been the stand-out team in the FA Cup since Guardiola took charge almost a decade ago.

The team have played 52 FA Cup matches in that time – winning 44 and scoring 157 goals.

They have won 18 consecutive home matches in the competition and in doing so have surpassed Clapham Rovers' long-standing record, which was set between December 1873 and February 1881.

The last team to beat City in the FA Cup at Etihad Stadium were Middlesbrough 11 years ago.

"It's the part of the season where the business has to be done, the boys feel that," Lijnders said.

This is a month that will go a long way to defining City's season.

They will travel to Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, 12 April, before hosting Arsenal seven days later as they aim to chase down the leaders.

"You would expect them to win the game in hand and that game against Arsenal is crucial," former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman said on BBC Radio 5 Live. "The way they have been going, they certainly believe they will [win].

"They look like a team that really have something to play for. The way they are playing and dominating, they have not given up on hopes of the Premier League either."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.