Gender Ministry holds staff durbar, welcomes new Chief Director

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has organised a staff durbar, bringing together management and employees for a collaborative engagement aimed at strengthening team cohesion and formally introducing the new Chief Director.

In her welcome remarks, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, stressed the importance of teamwork and collective responsibility in achieving the Ministry’s mandate of promoting gender equality, child protection, and social development.

She called on staff to fully support the new Chief Director, Dr. Marian W. A. Kpakpah, urging collaboration to advance the Ministry’s vision.

“Effective service delivery requires the active participation of all staff. No individual should rely on others to carry the workload,” the Minister said.

She further emphasised the need for professionalism, punctuality, and attendance, in line with Civil Service regulations, while encouraging a culture of unity, forgiveness, and mutual respect to build a resilient workforce.

Dr. Kpakpah expressed gratitude for the warm reception and called on staff to remain committed to delivering impactful services.

She highlighted the importance of efficiency, teamwork, and maintaining a professional and welcoming attitude in all interactions with the public, noting that “collective effort and effective collaboration are key to strengthening the Ministry’s operations and achieving its strategic goals.”

The durbar also featured an interactive session where staff shared ideas and perspectives to enhance internal communication, transparency, and accountability.

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