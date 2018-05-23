SA woman gets life sentence for 'evil' acid attack

SA woman gets life sentence for 'evil' acid attack
Source: BBC
Date: 23-05-2018 Time: 12:05:23:pm
Berlinah Wallace threw sulphuric acid at her former partner, Mark van Dongen

A woman who threw sulphuric acid at her former partner, which led to him ending his life, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.

Berlinah Wallace, 48, hurled the corrosive fluid at Dutch engineer Mark van Dongen in Bristol in 2015.

At Bristol Crown Court, Mrs Justice Nicola Davies told Wallace it was "an act of pure evil".

She was cleared of murdering her former partner but found guilty of throwing a corrosive substance with intent.

"Your intention was to burn, disfigure and disable Mark van Dongen so that he would not be attractive to any other woman," the judge said.

Avon and Somerset Police said it believed it to be the first life sentence for an acid attack in the UK.

Mr van Dongen, 29, was left paralysed from the neck down and lost an ear, eye and his left leg following the attack, and ended his own life in a Belgian hospital in January 2017.

The judge told Wallace she had "chosen the moment" for the attack when Mr van Dongen was wearing only boxer shorts and asleep in bed at her flat in Westbury Park.

"Vulnerable, almost naked, he awoke but had no real opportunity to avoid the focus of your acid attack, namely his face and then his body," she said.

"Immediately before you threw the acid you said to Mark, 'If I can't have you, no-one can'."

Acid stains on bed

The bed where Mark van Dongen was lying when Wallace threw the acid at him

Wallace had bought the acid to attack her former partner, a Dutch engineer, because he had left her for another woman, the court heard.

She threw a glass of it over Mr van Dongen on the night of 22 September 2015 after he had returned to her flat in Ladysmith Road to reiterate that their turbulent relationship was over, but decided to stay the night.

Screaming in agony, he staggered out on to the street where he was found by alarmed neighbours who dialled 999.

Wallace "told lie after lie" after the "horrific attack", the judge said.

"When interviewed by the police you sought to place the blame upon Mark van Dongen, falsely alleging that he had poured the acid into the glass on your bedside table intending that you should drink it.

"It was an account which you gave in September 2015 and maintained throughout this trial."

Kees van Dongen talking to reporters outside court
Kees van Dongen said the sentence was "really too little"

Speaking via a translator the victim's father, Kees van Dongen, said: "I'm very pleased she'll be locked up for a minimum of 12 years but really it's too little, because we as a family have been sentenced to life."

He said he supported the judge's findings that Wallace's intentions had been "malicious and callous".

"I never knew that she was like this. It turns out she really pulled the wool over our eyes from day one."

 

Share this story



Leave a comment


What others are reading
Mike Gizo loses Shai Paramountcy legal battle
Video: My mother died in my arms - Noble Nketsiah recounts painful loss
Boris Kodjoe appointed film Ambassador for Ghana
Is religion holding Africa back?

 
Latest Stories

2 Ebola patients dead after escaping isolation
Facebook wants your naked photos to stop revenge porn
Video: I once sold chamber pots, walked from Circle to Tema – Funny Face
'We have lost almost everything,' -Scientist warns Ghana's cocoa is next
Video: Ghana getting no nominations at 2018 BET Awards disappointing – King Promise
Photo: Fancy Gadam’s ‘Total Cheat’ pops up in GIJ exams
Boy, 4, in court for kissing classmate, 3
Mentally strong kids have parents who refuse to do these 13 things

MOST POPULAR
Akufo-Addo directs arrest of GFA prez over fraud
Arrested former K'Poly student kidnapped two kids to "pay school fees"
Presidential convoy involved in an accident; Deputy Chief of Staff injured
BoG to penalise Menzgold for taking deposits
Nyantakyi report: Presidency breached confidentiality agreement – Kweku Baako
LIFESTYLE
Mentally strong kids have parents who refuse to do these 13 things
ODD NEWS
Front Pages, Wednesday, May 23, 2018
AUTOS
Volkswagen to kill legendary Beetle
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook wants your naked photos to stop revenge porn
OBITUARY
MRS. ELIZABETH LYNDA AFUA DWAMENA ANKOMAH DERBAN
ELECTIONS
NPP elects regional executives amid vote-buying allegations