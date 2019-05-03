Buhari's relative kidnapped in Nigeria

Police say gunmen have kidnapped a traditional ruler in Daura who is distantly related to Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.
Musa Umar was seized on Wednesday evening from in front of his house by abductors who fired shots into the air, Katsina state Police Spokesman Gambo Isa told the BBC's Nasidi Adamu Yahya.
Local police say one officer who was injured in a confrontation with the kidnappers is receiving treatment at a local hospital.
Mr Umar is a distant relative by marriage of President Buhari, as well as being the father-in-law of one of his senior aides. Daura is the president's home town.
Musa Umar holds the title of Magajin Garin of DauraImage caption: Musa Umar holds the title of Magajin Garin of Daura
The BBC's Joshua Ajayi in Lagos says the kidnapping is an embarrassment to the president, as it shows that just about anyone can be abducted.
The president's office has not yet commented on the incident.
Kidnappings, often for ransom, are on the rise in north-western Nigeria.
On Tuesday, dozens of gunmen attacked two villages in the same state and killed 14 people.
The Nigerian government has repeatedly claimed it is tackling the problem by deploying troops to the region but that has yet to bring the violence to an end.
