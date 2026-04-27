Kwesi Slay teases new music in behind-the-scenes Instagram posts

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Slay has sparked fresh excitement among fans after sharing a series of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram that strongly suggest a new release is on the way.

The recent posts, which appear to be from a video shoot, were captioned with the hashtag #Wasteman and a release date of 30.04.26, leading many followers to believe the artist is preparing to drop a brand-new single later this week.

Though Kwesi Slay has not offered any further explanation, the posts have generated heavy speculation online, with fans filling the comment sections with guesses about the project and praise ahead of the expected release.

Some followers believe Wasteman could mark another bold step in the rapper’s evolving sound, while others suggested the visuals hint at a more personal or relationship-themed record.

The anticipation comes at a time when the Tema-based rapper has been rebuilding momentum in the music scene.

Last year, Kwesi Slay returned after a period of relative silence with singles including Tuutu Doo and later Yolo, releases that were welcomed by fans eager to hear new material from the performer.

Those songs were seen by many as the beginning of a new chapter in his career, with supporters expecting more consistent releases, collaborations and live performances.

Kwesi Slay first gained national attention with his breakout single Seven and has since remained one of the notable voices in Ghana’s hip-hop space, known for his street-inspired style and confident delivery.

For now, details about Wasteman remain limited, but with the countdown now underway, fans will not have to wait long to see what the rapper has in store.

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