Kwesi Slay teases new music in behind-the-scenes Instagram posts

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Slay has sparked fresh excitement among fans after sharing a series of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram that strongly suggest a new release is on the way.
The recent posts, which appear to be from a video shoot, were captioned with the hashtag #Wasteman and a release date of 30.04.26, leading many followers to believe the artist is preparing to drop a brand-new single later this week.
Though Kwesi Slay has not offered any further explanation, the posts have generated heavy speculation online, with fans filling the comment sections with guesses about the project and praise ahead of the expected release.
Some followers believe Wasteman could mark another bold step in the rapper’s evolving sound, while others suggested the visuals hint at a more personal or relationship-themed record.
The anticipation comes at a time when the Tema-based rapper has been rebuilding momentum in the music scene.
Last year, Kwesi Slay returned after a period of relative silence with singles including Tuutu Doo and later Yolo, releases that were welcomed by fans eager to hear new material from the performer.
Those songs were seen by many as the beginning of a new chapter in his career, with supporters expecting more consistent releases, collaborations and live performances.
Kwesi Slay first gained national attention with his breakout single Seven and has since remained one of the notable voices in Ghana’s hip-hop space, known for his street-inspired style and confident delivery.
For now, details about Wasteman remain limited, but with the countdown now underway, fans will not have to wait long to see what the rapper has in store.
Latest Stories
-
GTEC withdraws retirement age, post-retirement contract directive following ministerial order
5 minutes
-
We’re working to keep the lights on – Energy Ministry assures full restoration
24 minutes
-
ACEP warns of deep negligence in power sector after Akosombo fire incident
26 minutes
-
Ghana’s power sector needs systemic fix, not just leadership changes – ACEP
29 minutes
-
Over 2,000 residents in Bole District connected to rural telephony network
38 minutes
-
Hayford Addai clinches second gold at Rabat Grand Prix ahead of Commonwealth Games
49 minutes
-
Kwesi Slay teases new music in behind-the-scenes Instagram posts
1 hour
-
10 dead as military escort convoy comes under bloody attack at Binduri
1 hour
-
Ghanaian VR developer Edmund Darko gains recognition for preserving culture through immersive technology
2 hours
-
Over 2,000 residents connected to rural telephony network in Bole District
2 hours
-
‘I used to sell kerosene’ – Dr Adutwum reflects on childhood hustle
2 hours
-
A new chapter for Africa’s malaria response through accountability and sovereignty
2 hours
-
For every generation, vaccines work — Securing Africa’s health future
2 hours
-
I started farming at a young age – Dr Osei Adutwum reveals
2 hours
-
Two arrested in Kintampo with suspected cannabis worth over GH¢100,000
2 hours