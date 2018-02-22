Nigerian pastor hits out at 'compulsory tithing'

Nigerian pastor hits out at 'compulsory tithing'
Source: BBC
Date: 22-02-2018 Time: 02:02:33:pm
Pastor Tunde Bakare

A respected pastor in Nigeria has hit out at the practice of tithing - which is when Christians give 10% of their earnings to the church.

Pastor Tunde Bakare told the BBC Yoruba service that it should not be compulsory.

Giving tithes is a controversial topic here in Nigeria and many churches compel members of their congregations to tithe, even though many people cannot afford to do so.

It is estimated that 80% of Nigerians live on less than $2 (£1.40) a day.

Pastor Bakare, who leads the popular Later Rain Assembly church in Lagos, did not mince his words:

Tithing is not compulsory. No-one should feel compelled to pay - no-one is holding a gun to their head."

 

The words of the pastor, who is also a politician - he served as President Muhammadu Buhari's running mate in the 2011 elections won by Goodluck Jonathan - are likely to spark a fierce debate.

He warned:

Churches where pastors are becoming fat and the members are growing lean, God will judge them."

Share this story




What others are reading
Zylofon CEO apologises to Stonebwoy, condemns attack
Court orders YEA to pay 10 dismissed staff
NDC presidential primaries: 'Alban Bagbin must go unopposed' - Branch Organisers
Western Region: Farmer kills teenage girlfriend 'over money'

  Close
Latest Stories

Gyan gets 90 mins for first time in 10 months
Team Ghana poised to shine at Commonwealth Games
Nestle Milo partners GES to reward excellence in 2017 BECE
NDC presidential primaries: 'Alban Bagbin must go unopposed' - Branch Organisers
YOKS trains drivers to provide quality service
Court orders YEA to pay 10 dismissed staff
The cliff that revealed Earth's history
Youtuber criticised for putting pet fox on vegan diet
MOST POPULAR
Video: Gunshots as Bulldog, Stonebwoy clash
John Dumelo, D-Black exchange words over Ghana@61 budget
Jon Benjamin, Dumelo in another Twitter spat
Video: Marrying the dead; outdated cultural practice?
uniBank takes over ADB
LIFESTYLE
Finance Ministers urged to prioritise funding for anti-tobacco initiatives
ODD NEWS
Youtuber criticised for putting pet fox on vegan diet
AUTOS
Toyota: A giant that wants to act small
TECHNOLOGY
NIIT Ghana supports ICT teacher who drew computer interface on board
OBITUARY
Sena Garland Kwasi Amankwa
ELECTIONS
NPP eyes South Africa ANC victory margins in 2020 elections