Nigerian pastor hits out at 'compulsory tithing'

Pastor Tunde Bakare

A respected pastor in Nigeria has hit out at the practice of tithing - which is when Christians give 10% of their earnings to the church.

Pastor Tunde Bakare told the BBC Yoruba service that it should not be compulsory.

Giving tithes is a controversial topic here in Nigeria and many churches compel members of their congregations to tithe, even though many people cannot afford to do so.

It is estimated that 80% of Nigerians live on less than $2 (£1.40) a day.

Pastor Bakare, who leads the popular Later Rain Assembly church in Lagos, did not mince his words:

Tithing is not compulsory. No-one should feel compelled to pay - no-one is holding a gun to their head."

The words of the pastor, who is also a politician - he served as President Muhammadu Buhari's running mate in the 2011 elections won by Goodluck Jonathan - are likely to spark a fierce debate.

