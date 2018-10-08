AMISOM Police hands over refurbished police station to Somali Police authorities

AMISOM Police hands over refurbished police station to Somali Police authorities
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | JTM
Date: 08-10-2018 Time: 07:10:51:am
36. Med shot, Acting AMISOM Police Commissioner, Ms. Christine Alalo shakes hands the deputy chief of Somali Police Force Ms. Zakia Hussein.

Residents of Dayniile district in Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu, can now enjoy better policing services closer to their homes, following the renovation of a hitherto derelict district police headquarters.

The fully refurbished police building, rehabilitated with the support of the Japanese government, through AMISOM Police and the Civil Affairs Unit, was formally handed over to the Somali police authorities today. 

“We must exit (Somalia), when we have uplifted the Somali Police to a certain level of independence - in terms of capacity building and in terms of infrastructure and logistics,” said AMISOM acting Police Commissioner Ms. Christine Alalo, during the handover ceremony.

She reiterated AMISOM’s commitment to training and equipping the police force with necessary skills, to enable them improve their services across the country.

Dayniile Police Station was identified for renovation by Individual Police Officers from AMISOM, who collocate with their Somali counterparts, in various police stations across the capital, to carry out a mentorship programme.

Before its renovation, the station lacked decent sanitary facilities and office space. The refurbishment has created a humane working environment for police officers stationed at the facility.

The deputy chief of the Somali Police Force Ms. Zakia Hussein,  expressed gratitude to AMISOM for going beyond its primary duty,  to help the Somali Police Force.

“Thank you our partners AMISOM Police, not only for the help you have accorded to us,  but also in every aspect of our policing and the way you are assisting us; and the way we are working together,” said the deputy police chief.

The police station has also been fitted with solar panels to provide electricity. Additionally, Ms. Alalo donated 3,000 notebooks to the police officers to help in keeping records of incidents while in the field. The notebooks will be shared across police stations in the capital.

Other than training and mentoring police officers, AMISOM has supported the construction, renovation and upgrade of various police stations across the country, with the aim of enhancing the standards of policing. 

 

Share this story




Leave a comment


What others are reading
"Investigate him for what?" - Mahama shocked by suspension of Tempane SHS head
Kumasi: Teachers interdicted for 'raping students'
Bulgarian Investigative Journalist murdered
Agongo's fertilizer boosted crop growth – Opuni lawyers tells court


CAUTION, SALE OF PROPERTIES OF EXTEE PRESTIGE DEVELOPERS, ADJOA ASAFO ADJEI AND RUBEN OKAI IN THE EAST LEGON AREA IN ACCRA
 
Latest Stories

Improving the tourism sector to achieve 3 targets of the SDGs
Kumasi: Teachers interdicted for 'raping students'
“Ghana now a net exporter of electricity” – President Akufo-Addo
University of Ghana walks for women empowerment
“Economy being revived despite difficult circumstances inherited” – Akufo-Addo
If Akufo-Addo is evil, try Idi Amin Dada
Agongo's fertilizer boosted crop growth – Opuni lawyers tells court
Photos: Meet contestants, judges of Adom TV’s 'Nsromma' reality show

MOST POPULAR
WHO KILLED THE JUDGES: Bodies burnt because Justice Cecilia refused to die – Baako reveals
Photo of the Week: Ghana police vs Melania Trump's security
George Quaye resigns from Menzgold
Indefinite Postponement of Terminal 3 commissioning: We must fly above petty politics
Allah knows best – Bride-turned-widow in 24 hours breaks silence
LIFESTYLE
Woman dies after 'Brazilian butt lift' surgery
ODD NEWS
Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’
AUTOS
Blood on the highway: Reckless driving’s needless grip on life
TECHNOLOGY
Weak passwords banned from 2020
OBITUARY
Dr. Richard Emmanuel Odiko Quarshie
ELECTIONS
Minors registered in limited registration exercise- CODEO