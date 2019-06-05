Luxury car owners, dealers to stage June protest against luxury vehicle tax

Source: Ghana | Charles Ayitey | JoyBusiness
Date: 05-06-2019 Time: 12:06:57:pm
The government introduced the vehicle luxury tax in August 2018 as a new policy to help raise more revenue

Vehicle and Assets Dealers Association of Ghana are scheduled to hit the streets this month in protest against the levy imposed on luxury vehicles. 

Speaking to JoyBusiness, after a meeting with the Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanteng on the issue, President of the Association, Eric Kweku Boateng justified the need for the demonstration.

“The reason why we want to demonstrate again is that the trade minister and government are not ready to listen to us. Since they come in place of the luxury vehicle tax, our business has virtually collapsed. We can’t sit back and watch this happen. We will mount these protests in June,” he said.

The move by the Association follows an earlier one in March where members of the Association drove their vehicles in a convoy through some principal streets of Accra, protesting the levy which was introduced by the government in August 2018 specifically for vehicles with engine capacity of 3.0 litres and above.

To this end, vehicles with engine capacity of 2950 to 3549 Cubic Centimetres are required to pay GH¢1,000, while those with engines between 3,550 to 4049 cubic centimetres pay GH¢1,500. Vehicles with engine capacities above 4049cc are to pay GH¢2,000.

According to Mr Boateng, over 5,000 supposed luxury vehicles have been parked in various garages across the country as prospective buyers have refused to buy them because they were trying to avoid the levy.

He said those who went for loans to import their vehicles are unable to pay back and are being harassed by their bankers.



