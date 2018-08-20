Ghana must start protecting Kofi Annan's legacy - Security analyst

The 80-year-old diplomat was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 2001.

Six years ago, at the One Young World Summit in Pittsburg, Mr. Kofi Annan graciously walked to a podium facing a crowd of over 1,000 delegates from 183 countries. He stood in silence for a moment, inspected the crowd, smiled and begun his speech.

“How do you do it, David?” Mr. Annan jokingly asked the event’s organizer. Before David could answer, the crowd erupted in laughter.

Mr. Annan’s question to David is one many wonder about the 80-year-old Ghanaian himself, who died Saturday. How did Mr. Annan, the former head of the world’s largest intergovernmental organization, handle such an enormous task?

It’s simple, said Dr. Emmanuel Kwesi Aning, Director Faculty of Academic Affairs & Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Accra.

“More than anything else, it was Annan’s humble demeanor that led him to become one of the most powerful leaders on the world stage,” he told Joy FM.

Mr. Annan accepting the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001.

For almost a decade, the Ghanaian-born peacemaker served as the 7th Secretary-General for the United Nations, where he advocated for international peace, security and human rights. In 2001, he was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work.

His list of accomplishments runs longer than what this article will allow, but the sustainment of his legacy is what matters most, Aning said.

“The issue is, how do we celebrate and protect Annan’s legacy in a country that has a terrible reputation of protecting its sons and daughters?”

Aning vowed to make the protection of Mr. Annan’s legacy the frontline of his work.

“Legacies are protected and nurtured in different ways,” Aning said. “We can start with his handwritten letters. His books. His different mementos,” adding that “we have already started the process.”

He continued: “What Mr. Annan achieved must be protected so that generations ahead will understand how to play the international game at the highest level.”

Mr. Annan speaking with locals in Sudan.

Aning admonished those who he believes misinterpreted Mr. Annan’s role in the Rwandan genocide. The decision to send troops to the once-embattled country was an order from the Security Council – not under Mr. Annan, he explained.

Aning acknowledged that Mr. Annan’s loss has given him a “deep sense of sadness,” but he is constantly reminded that at the very core, the honoured dignitary made Ghana – and the rest of the world – extremely proud.

“The late Mr. Annan was a man who could talk and hug a crying baby and make that baby feel safe and secure,” he recalled. “He would sit on the dusty grounds in displaced camps of Sudan. He was a humble man whose mission was to ensure that humanity was given the best.”

Parting words of the late Kofi Annan when he left the UN