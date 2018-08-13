Newlyweds die in helicopter crash while leaving their wedding

Source: BBC
Date: 05-11-2018 Time: 07:11:55:pm
The couple were killed in a helicopter crash after departing their own wedding

A young couple from Texas were killed when a helicopter carrying them away from their own wedding crashed late on Saturday night, according to officials.

Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman Byler were both students at Sam Houston State University. Their deaths were first reported by the student newspaper.

The crash occurred near Uvalde, about 85 miles (135km) west of San Antonio.

On social media, wedding attendees have been posting their condolences in the captions of wedding photos.

"I'm absolutely devastated!" wrote one friend on Facebook, adding that the pilot of the aircraft was also killed.

View this post on Instagram

So in love 💗

A post shared by Bailee Ackerman (@baileeackerman) on

Another friend wrote on Instagram: "I have peace in the fact that you left this earth so full of happiness and love. How awesome to spend your honeymoon with Jesus.

"So thankful we got to spend these last few days with y'all. Our hearts hurt now, but we know this is not forever."

According to university newspaper the Houstonian, Will Byler had been studying agricultural engineering, and Bailee Ackerman Byler was studying agricultural communication.

Both were in their final year at university.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the accident involved a Bell 206B - a two-bladed twin-engine helicopter.

The wreckage from the crash was discovered on Sunday morning. Local police say there were multiple fatalities, but have not formally named the victims.

A wedding website created on The Knot showed a statement from the company on Monday saying: "Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with this family at their great loss. 

"We know both families appreciate all your love, support and kindness during this time."

View this post on Instagram

Last night was magical in every way. Absolutely perfect. Bailee & Will - I hope I find a love as true & wonderful as yours. I have peace in the fact that you left this earth so full of happiness and love. How awesome to spend your honeymoon with Jesus.❤️ so thankful we got to spend these last few days with y’all. our hearts hurt now, but we know this is not forever. see ya soon sweet friends, love carol

A post shared by caroline flippin† (@trippin_flippin) on

